Personal protective equipment is a focus of concern for some school districts as in-person open dates quickly approach.
The Texas Education Agency allocated masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and other personal protective equipment to districts across the state, but school officials are concerned it won’t be enough.
“I know that's not enough to get us through the year,” Victoria Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said.
Victoria schools received 126,944 disposable masks, 31,736 reusable face masks, 105 thermometers, 1,494 gallons of hand sanitizer and 2,022 face shields, according to TEA.
The breakdown of masks for students accounts for eight disposable masks and two reusable masks per student, TEA spokesman Jake Kobersky said.
The number of masks was determined based on the schools enrollment, and it did not allocate resources based on the number of students enrolled in online or in-person learning, Kobersky said.
“This PPE allotment is intended to support districts with re-opening campuses,” he said. “TEA estimates the disposable masks will last one month and the reusable masks two months. It’s important to note that not all students are attending school in-person, which is why our estimates are not daily.”
Shepherd said he is concerned because students can be forgetful.
“It's safe to assume they will lose their masks,” he said.
Gov. Greg Abbott visited Victoria on Aug. 11. During a news briefing he said the state is providing resources like PPE and technology to help schools start safely in light of the pandemic.
“I'm very, very proud of what everyone has done here,” Abbott said.
No school should be waiting for personal protective equipment, the governor said. He noted that Nim Kidd, the chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, should be the point of contact if schools have not received their protective equipment.
Kidd said during the Aug. 11 briefing that there are about 46 warehouses filled with PPE, but nothing stops a school from buying its own equipment and seeking reimbursement from the state.
“Although (Victoria ISD) have a lot of PPE, it only equates to 10 masks per student for the entire year,” Shepherd said. “Maybe they are planning to send more... but I suspect students will need more than 10 masks.”
Shepherd said during a Monday news briefing that Victoria school district has not received its glove allocation or hand sanitizer dispensers from the state
“There have been some logistical gaps in terms of having all the PPE we need,” he said. “Much of what we are waiting on is the same things schools across the country are waiting on. This is not unique to Victoria.”
Kobersky said districts in the Crossroads should speak directly with Region III Education Service Center officials for details about distribution.
