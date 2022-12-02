COVID-19

Texas is changing its COVID-19 data reporting schedule.

On Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services transitioned to reporting hospitalization and case numbers once a week.

The department will now report numbers on Wednesdays and will no longer update its online vaccination data dashboard, according the department.

Case count and hospitalization data will be consolidated to one dashboard. County case count numbers will continue, but hospitalization numbers will be reported on a statewide basis.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Nov. 30

As of Tuesday, 17 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 543 staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Thirteen ICU beds were available, five were occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,780 (+6) 4,309 2,418 53 53.56%
DeWitt 7,201 (+4) 4,500 2,595 106 46.90%
Goliad 1,510 (+2) 976 501 33 43.96%
Jackson 3,791 (+5) 2,893 837 61 45.90%
Lavaca 4,832 (+7) 2,823 1,886 123 45.35%
Matagorda 10,181 (+8) 8,025 1,971 185 49.08%
Refugio 2,186 (+14) 1,341 806 39 55.13%
Victoria 22,523 (+37) 19,230 2,870 423 50.99%
Wharton 11,249 (+17) 7,785 3,239 225 54.22%
9-County Total 70,253 (+100) 51,882 17,123 1,248 49.45%

