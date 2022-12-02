Texas is changing its COVID-19 data reporting schedule.
On Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services transitioned to reporting hospitalization and case numbers once a week.
The department will now report numbers on Wednesdays and will no longer update its online vaccination data dashboard, according the department.
Case count and hospitalization data will be consolidated to one dashboard. County case count numbers will continue, but hospitalization numbers will be reported on a statewide basis.
Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Nov. 30
|County
|Total (+New)
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Deaths (+New)
|Vaccination Rates
|Calhoun
|6,780 (+6)
|4,309
|2,418
|53
|53.56%
|DeWitt
|7,201 (+4)
|4,500
|2,595
|106
|46.90%
|Goliad
|1,510 (+2)
|976
|501
|33
|43.96%
|Jackson
|3,791 (+5)
|2,893
|837
|61
|45.90%
|Lavaca
|4,832 (+7)
|2,823
|1,886
|123
|45.35%
|Matagorda
|10,181 (+8)
|8,025
|1,971
|185
|49.08%
|Refugio
|2,186 (+14)
|1,341
|806
|39
|55.13%
|Victoria
|22,523 (+37)
|19,230
|2,870
|423
|50.99%
|Wharton
|11,249 (+17)
|7,785
|3,239
|225
|54.22%
|9-County Total
|70,253 (+100)
|51,882
|17,123
|1,248
|49.45%