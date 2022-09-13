COVID-19

COVID-19

 Courtesy photo

The state will now only update COVID-19 case numbers three times a week starting this week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said on its COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday that it will update case count and hospitalization data three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, starting this week.

Vaccination numbers will be updated daily on the database, but the Advocate will only update those numbers three times a week to avoid reader confusion on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Data over holidays will be updated the next working day.

Recommended For You


Tags

Health Reporter

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.