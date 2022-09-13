The state will now only update COVID-19 case numbers three times a week starting this week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said on its COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday that it will update case count and hospitalization data three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, starting this week.
Vaccination numbers will be updated daily on the database, but the Advocate will only update those numbers three times a week to avoid reader confusion on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Data over holidays will be updated the next working day.