Texas Health and Human Services has begun a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This new resource offers COVID-19-related mental health support for all Texans. People can call the statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at 833-986-1919.

Operated by the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD, the support line offers trauma-informed support and psychological first aid to those experiencing stress and anxiety related to COVID-19. Counseling services are confidential and free of charge to people who call the hotline.

For general health-related information and precautions on COVID-19, people can visit the DSHS webpage and the CDC webpage. To stay up-to-date on the latest news impacting HHS services and regulated providers, people can visit the HHS COVID-19 webpage.

