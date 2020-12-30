Many local businesses should prepare to reduce their capacity to 50% as the region nears seven consecutive days of high COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Victoria area.
The entire state is under an executive order that determines whether bars can open and how many customers other businesses can serve based on the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in a given region. The key metric is the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients as compared to the total number hospital beds.
The executive order says that if any region experiences seven consecutive days where COVID-19 patients occupy 15% or more of all beds, certain safety steps must be implemented and some businesses have to reduce their capacity.
Wednesday was the sixth consecutive day with high hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area S, which covers DeWitt, Calhoun, Victoria, Goliad, Lavaca, and Jackson counties.
If COVID-19 hospitalization rates stay steady and nothing changes Thursday, businesses would have to reduce their capacity and bars would have to close starting Friday.
On Wednesday, 104 COVID-19 patients were in local hospitals, and they were occupying 17.11% of 608 beds, according to state data. There were 12 empty and available ICU beds in the region as of Wednesday evening, according to the state.
Businesses in all six counties in TSA-S should prepare to limit the number of people they let through their doors starting Friday, according to a news release from Victoria city and county officials. In addition to limiting most businesses to 50% capacity, Abbott’s executive order also closes bars and cancels all non-emergency surgeries in hospitals in the affected regions.
Restaurants, gyms and retail shops would all be required to reduce their capacity to 50%. There are no occupancy limits for houses of worship, child care centers, local government and schools. Businesses including barber shops, nail salons, hair salons, and the like are not subject to occupancy limits as long as there is at least 6 feet of space between work stations, according to the order. A full list of exempt businesses is available on the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s essential critical infrastructure workforce document.
Once the executive order goes into effect, the limits stay in place until the Victoria region has had seven consecutive days with COVID-19 hospitalizations under 15%.
Multiple regions in Texas have had to reduce business capacity in recent weeks as COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen throughout the state. The trauma region that includes San Antonio, for example, experienced its seventh day of high hospitalizations Monday. Rules limiting capacity and closing bars were effective starting Tuesday. Other communities affected include Dallas, Galveston and El Paso regions.
Victoria County
The Victoria County Public Health Department reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 14 new recoveries.
Of 5,881 total cases, 5,440 patients have recovered, according to the health department. Also, 118 county residents have died from the disease, according to the state health department.
Cal
houn County
Another 12 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Calhoun County Wednesday, according to the local office of emergency management.
The county has 1,198 total cases, according to the local office. An estimated 1,154 patients have recovered and 10 residents have died, according to the state health department.
Jackson County
One new death was reported in Jackson County Wednesday, bringing the total of people who have died from COVID-19 to 20, according to the state health department.
Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were reported, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Of 1,073 total cases, an estimated 1,004 patients have recovered.
Lavaca County
Another 17 new cases were reported in Lavaca County Wednesday, according to the state health department
Of 1,724 total cases, an estimated 1,634 patients have recovered and 53 county residents have died from COVID-19, according to the state. Wednesday’s total number of cases and deaths includes cases that haven’t yet been reported by Public Health Region 8 of the state health department because of a backlog in case investigations.
Refugio County
Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Refugio county, according to the state health department.
Of 448 total cases, an estimated 373 patients have recovered and 17 residents have died from the disease, according to the state.
Matagorda County
Another 15 cases of the respiratory disease were reported in Matagorda County Wednesday, according to the state health department.
Of 1,881 total cases, an estimated 1694 patients have recovered and 64 county residents have died.
DeWitt and Wharton counties did not publish COVID-19 reports and Goliad County did not report any new cases Wednesday.
