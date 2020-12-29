Texas' health department said Tuesday all Texans older than 65 and those with certain medical conditions could begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
The surprise announcement came as providers and pharmacies are still trying to vaccinate thousands of front-line health care workers and nursing home residents.
In a statement released Dec. 21, the state health department cautioned that it would "likely be at least a few weeks before a transition to Phase 1B occurs" and Texans over the age of 65 and with medical conditions could receive access.
Dr. John Hellerstedt, the commissioner of the state health department, said Tuesday "all providers that have received COVID-19 vaccine must immediately vaccinate healthcare workers, Texans over the age of 65, and people with medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19. No vaccine should be kept in reserve."
It's unclear if people in those groups can realistically expect to receive vaccines immediately, as local providers that were allocated limited amounts in the initial distribution had originally planned to distribute those doses to hospital employees, paramedics, home health care workers, and other Texans whose daily work might expose them to the virus.
The Victoria County Public Health Department, for example, was allocated and received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The department distributed about 70 doses on Tuesday and expects to distribute remaining doses Wednesday, all to frontline workers who registered for an appointment in advance.
"Our plan right now and still is to address the first tier health care workers because that's our priority," said David Gonzales, the director of the Victoria County Public Health Department. "Our priority is to get vaccine into those health care workers that were identified in the first tier in order to protect the health care system."
Similarly, most local hospitals and health clinics have started vaccinating their own employees who have direct contact with patients, and have offered extra doses of the vaccine to other frontline workers.
According to allocations reported by the state health department, providers in Victoria County have received 2,475 doses of the two vaccines approved for emergency use, with another 1,100 doses on the way. These allocations don't account for vaccines that might be distributed to local branches of companies like CVS and Walgreens, both of which have entered into a contract with the federal government to vaccinate nursing home residents and employees.
A vaccine tracker published by the state health department said at least 966 people in Victoria County have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
As a whole, the U.S. is behind expectations when it comes to distributing the COVID-19 vaccine as new cases and hospitalizations from the virus continue to increase. Federal government officials had initially outlined plans to vaccinate 20 million Americans by the end of December. As of Monday morning, 2.13 million Americans had received the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although it is likely that reporting on vaccine distribution has been delayed because of the Christmas holiday.
