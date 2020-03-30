Victoria’s mayor and county judge will likely issue more stringent orders to keep people at home in the coming days, officials said Monday.
Caitlin Weinheimer, Victoria County’s chief of staff, said something similar to a stay-at-home order would come Friday, if not sooner.
“Some may see it as a ‘stay-at-home’ order, but for us it is really a ‘staying safe’ order,” she said during Monday’s COVID-19 press conference.
The upcoming orders are being crafted to be “enforceable with the least amount of ambiguity as possible,” Weinheimer said.
Local officials also discussed the three latest positive cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County, which bring the county’s total count up to nine confirmed cases of the new disease.
A woman in her 50s, a man in his 30s, and a man in his 20s were all confirmed to have COVID-19 on Monday, officials said. The health department has started investigating the patients’ travel history and any close contacts they might have had while contagious. It is not yet known whether these three patients were infected in the community or while traveling elsewhere.
“The disease is progressing in our community,” Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s local health authority, said. “My thought is that we’re at the beginning of the uptick. I think this is what we predicted, and I’m not surprised at the cases that we’re seeing and I won’t be surprised if we see more.”
Most of Texas’ most populous counties and cities, including Harris, Dallas, Tarrant and Bexar, already issued stay-at-home orders to try and slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The state had tracked almost 2,900 cases as of Monday evening. These orders vary by location, but they typically allow residents to leave their homes only for essential purposes, like buying groceries, going to the pharmacy and exercising safely outside.
Many of these orders also say residents can only leave their homes to go to their jobs if their work is deemed “essential.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has not mandated a statewide stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order, creating a patchwork of different regulations that change by county line. Nationwide, governors in 30 states have asked their residents to stay home.
“I think a lot of what our community is seeing from a national level, a state level, down to the local level, is a hard way to interpret laws that are being put in place,” Weinheimer said. “Our judge and our mayor want to make sure that the orders that they pass here are not only enforceable for our law enforcement, but for our citizens they’re easy to abide by and they’re understandable.”
County Judge Ben Zeller and Mayor Rawley McCoy previously signed orders March 21 requiring residents to avoid all social gatherings of 10 or more people. Those who disobey could face 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Residents also must obey a statewide order from Abbott’s office that closed all schools and gyms, as well as all bars and restaurants for in-house dining. Victoria Police Chief J.J. Craig and acting Victoria County Chief Deputy Roy Boyd said residents were voluntarily complying with these orders. Craig said that his department had not had any issues with non-compliance and that officers had given a few verbal warnings in cases where people did not understand the order and who it affected.
Weinheimer said the March 21 orders don’t prevent people from going to the office, but encouraged businesses to adjust and keep 10 or fewer people in an office space when possible.
“If you have the ability to flex manpower within your office to keep it under 10, you want to do that,” she said.
Public health officials released the basic details of the latest cases identified Monday morning, but said more information would come out as a public health workers talked to the patients’ contacts and reviewed their travel history.
Of the nine residents confirmed to have COVID-19, three are in the hospital, McNeill said. The rest are isolating in their homes and reporting their temperatures and any symptoms to the public health department.
Officials estimate that 375 tests for the new coronavirus have been completed locally by a network of private and public providers, said David Gonzales, the director of the Victoria County Public Health Department. Of those, just five tests are still pending.
Gonzales said that the case counts in Victoria could continue to rise in part because of increased testing availability.
As communities around the country expand or increase measures to keep people physically separate, early research out of Washington has shown promising results for such measures. The research, which is unpublished and still under review, indicates that the shelter-in-place order in King County, which include Seattle, helped reduce the number of people each COVID-19 patient spread the virus to.
Why are all Victoria stores following the lead of HEB? They are providing services in a safe manner and keeping employees safe as well. I'd like to see big store like Walmart follow this example
