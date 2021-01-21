Stroman Middle School will move to remote learning starting Monday.
The students and staff will make the move to online learning for one week to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to a district news release.
On-campuses classes are expected to resume on Feb. 1.
Remote learning may extend past Feb. 1, if adequate staffing at all grade levels and departments is not met, according to the Thursday news release.
All other campuses will continue to attend class on campus.
Students working remotely can pick up meals from one of three distribution sites, Crain, Chandler and O’Connor elementary schools. Meals are distributed from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. every Monday and Thursday.
The district reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The cases include five students and five employees, who were all on campus sometime Monday through Wednesday, according to a district release.
Anyone who came in close contact with any of the students or employees who contracted the virus will need to isolate for up to 10 days.
There are 87 employees and 308 students are currently quarantining within the district, according to weekly numbers released on Thursday.
The new cases bring the district total to 176 since it reopened campuses in September. The cases include 100 students and 76 employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.