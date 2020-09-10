A Stroman Middle School student has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student was on campus on Thursday, according to a district notice that went out Thursday. Information about the students will not be shared because of privacy concerns.
This is the second lab-confirmed positive case at the campus since schools reopened on Tuesday. A staff member tested positive Wednesday.
Campuses across the district reopened Tuesday after being pushed to remote learning in March as the COVID-19 pandemic grew throughout the country.
Students, staff and faculty are all required to wear face masks while on campus and social distance when appropriate.
Contact tracing has begun, according to the district notice. Those who came in close contact with the infected person will be notified Thursday evening.
If a person came in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person, they will need to remain off campus for 14 days to ensure they did not contract the respiratory virus.
Operations at Stroman Middle School will continue as usual, according to the release. Areas where the infected student interacted will be disinfected.
The district will determine if a campus needs to close based on the percentage of that campus population has contracted the virus, similar to school regulations when it comes to a flu outbreak. Superintendent Quintin Shepherd previously said that percentage is close to 25%.
District officials previously said they expected some students and staff to test positive.
Students and staff should self monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
Matagorda County
Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the respiratory disease were confirmed in Matagorda County on Thursday.
In total, 965 county residents have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state data.
Of those, an estimated 806 have recovered. The new death reported Thursday brings the total number of COVID-19-related county deaths to 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.