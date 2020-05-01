Victoria high school seniors and other members of the community plan to protest a virtual graduation.
Victoria school district announced Thursday that they will host a virtual graduation in place of an in-person ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This sparked outcry among parents and students wanting a more personable ceremony. Many plan to meet 1:30 p.m. Monday at Memorial Stadium to protest the change.
Others have turned to a digital petition, which has 1,169 signatures as of Friday evening.
Debra Lozano, a Victoria East parent, started the petition shortly after the news was announced, according to the petition.
“The graduating class of 2020 deserves a traditional in-person, walk the stage graduation ceremony,” Lozano wrote in the petition.
Victoria West senior Makenna Yandell, 18, said she isn’t sure she will attend the protest because of safety concerns, but she signed the petition as soon as she knew it existed.
“They never really gave us a chance to voice our opinion until after they made a decision,” she said. “I got a lot of my family to sign it.”
