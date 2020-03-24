Grow in Grace Senior Living Center in Ganado, recently closed its doors to visitors to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to residents. They haven’t been able to get out much, so manager Kim Hicks decided to set up Sunshine Therapy – a chance for residents to see other people and relax in the sun. “We posted it publicly for friends, family and everybody to come by and wave and smile,” Hicks said. “If you smile at them, they’ll smile back,” Hick plans to do this every Tuesday from 3 to 3:45 p.m.
top story
Sunshine for Seniors
Tristan Ipock
I am a photojournalist with a passion for local journalism and also love to meet new people.
