PORT O’CONNOR – Beachgoers set their masks aside Sunday and donned their swimsuits at King Fisher Beach.
As COVID-19’s U.S. death toll encroached on the 100,000 mark during the Memorial Day weekend, vacationers such as Alex Gatlin and his group of friends were thankful for the opportunity to get out and enjoy time in the sun.
“I am nervous because of the fact that my parents are older, but the only thing I’d ever really be worried about is the gyms reopening,” said Gatlin, of Houston.
To celebrate the long weekend, he was staying at a friend’s Port O’Connor beach house with a group of at least a half dozen others.
As long as swimmers and sunbathers are able to maintain social distancing, beach visits are probably safe, said Linsey Marr, an engineering professor at Virginia Tech who specializes in the airborne transmission of infectious diseases, in an interview with The New York Times.
Jason Anglin, CEO of Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca, said he would feel comfortable going out to Calhoun County’s beaches himself, so long as he maintained a safe social distance and remained with members of his own household.
But several groups at King Fisher Beach shirked that second concession on Sunday.
Eric Vorweck, of Austin, said he felt comfortable meeting up with two friends from Victoria and Katy to enjoy time under a tent near the shoreline because each one of their households has been relatively careful during the pandemic.
He said the ocean breeze especially reassured him that the he wouldn’t catch the virus, which is primarily spread through airborne particles.
Jo Beth Staff, owner of Jo Beth’s Creations, said she was surprised by the rush of beachgoers looking to get back outside.
“I’ve never seen the beach this crowded,” she said, even when considering major holidays like the Fourth of July.
She was initially nervous about the increase in traffic, especially considering the number of people visiting from out of town. As preventative measures, she said she is wearing masks in the store and wiping down surfaces between customers.
In an interview with the Port Lavaca Wave, Jack Whitlow, mayor of Port Lavaca, asked those preparing to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend to remember the meaning of the holiday.
“Remember those in the military who died in service to this country,” he said, “but also remember those who during this pandemic in the front lines and medical care and first responder capacity who also gave their lives in this epidemic.”
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Victoria County officials on Sunday. The total number of confirmed cases in Victoria County remains at 157, which includes 135 residents who have recovered and 7 who have died of the disease. In the past week, seven new cases were reported in Victoria County.
On Sunday, no Crossroads county, except for Jackson County, confirmed any new cases of the disease. In the past week, 18 new cases were reported in the nine-county region.
Jackson County
Jackson County officials confirmed Sunday that a 17th county resident tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. A total of 14 county residents have recovered, and one person has died.
