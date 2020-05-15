A task force of first responders and health care workers will help test between 2,500 and 3,000 people who live or work in Victoria-area nursing homes, Victoria’s fire chief said Friday.
The task force was organized after Gov. Greg Abbott vowed Monday to test every resident and staff member in a Texas nursing home for the new coronavirus.
In Victoria, local leaders turned to the Golden Crescent Regional Advisory Council, the coalition of first responders, hospitals, and other groups who are tasked with providing emergency care to Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox said the task force would help all residents and staff of nursing homes in those counties get tested. He estimated that, in total, between 2,500 and 3,000 people would fall into that category. The state has asked that all tests be completed by May 25.
"That's a pretty ambitious goal," Fox said, adding that the task force would move as quickly as possible while distributing the testing system effectively and safely for everyone involved.
The task force would provide varying degrees of support to local nursing homes depending on what each facility needed. Ideally, nursing home staff will be able to collect swabs from their own residents and their colleagues, he said.
“We hope to help facilitate each nursing home perform the test with their own staff,” Fox said. “That’s our ultimate goal.”
For facilities that need more assistance, the task force can provide additional support or even find health care workers capable of visiting the facilities and testing residents and staff themselves. Fox said an official with the task force would contact all local nursing facilities in the near future to discuss plans to complete testing.
Throughout the U.S., COVID-19 has taken a devastating toll on nursing home staff and residents. It’s hard to know an exact estimate of how many nursing home residents and workers have fallen ill or died from COVID-19, because each state varies in what data it reports publicly. But of the states that do share data, 41% of total coronavirus deaths are linked to nursing homes and similar facilities, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, and most people who get infected will experience a mild to moderate illness and won’t require hospital care. But residents of nursing homes are "at the highest risk of being affected by COVID-19" and developing serious illness, complications, or even dying, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
And because nursing home residents are at greater risk for illness, they’ve had to bear a heavy emotional burden to keep the virus from entering or spreading in facilities. In Texas, like the majority of states, nursing facilities and assisted living facilities are not allowed to admit visitors except for in emergency situations.
Rosemary Ayers, a resident of Vitality Court in Victoria, said she has felt well taken care of since the pandemic began.
"They’re working real hard to protect us," Ayers said about the staff at Vitality, an assisted living facility. "They take our temperature two times a day and they’re very thorough."
Ayers said the staff had worked hard to organize activities to keep her and her neighbors occupied.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management has identified licensed nursing facilities as the priority for testing, but eventually residents and staff in assisted living facilities, like Vitality, will also receive testing, Fox said.
The task force is still waiting for information from the state about where the testing equipment is coming from and what labs the tests will get sent to once the samples are collected.
"That is the biggest question right now is and there hasn’t been a very clear answer on how that is happening," Fox said.
While Ayers is waiting for a time when she can safely socialize again, she's kept buy by reading books and writing to her three children and other family members, who are scattered throughout Texas. She and her family have also found ways to adapt to the visitation restrictions. Although her son couldn’t visit her in person on Mother’s Day, he was able to talk to her through her room’s window.
Day to day, Ayers said, she missed mealtimes, when she previously was able to visit with her friends and neighbors in Vitality's dining room. Now, meals are delivered to her in her private room.
“During our meals, I like to go down to the dining room and see everybody,” Ayers said. “We’ll get to some day soon, I hope.”
