Leonardo “Puppet” Popp, owner of Primal Instinct Tattoo, opened up his shop on Halloween 1995. On April 1, his business was forced to close because of COVID-19 and hasn’t opened since.
“Twenty-seven years in our industry I’ve seen a lot of ups and downs and a lot of changes,” Popp said. “This COVID-19, by far, is one of the most stringent hurdles that we’ve ever had thrown at us.”
Popp said he is concerned because he feels state officials are overlooking the tattooing industry.
“We were once grouped with salons, cosmetology, nail salons, etc.,” Popp said. “Currently, we’re being grouped with central massage parlors, strip clubs and the adult industry that has nothing to do with us.”
Popp said when you go to a grocery store, you are greeted with an attendant wiping down a cart, somebody handing you a sanitary cloth to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, but tattoo artists are trained in bloodborne pathogens, biohazard spills and cross contamination and also spend hours through self-training and self-education, Popp said.
“And we can’t open our doors to make a living for our family,” Popp said.
He said closing the shop has been stressful on him and his family because his income has come to a halt.
“I don’t know anything else than art. I’m an airbrush artist, I’m a tattoo artist, that’s what I do,” Popp said. “I’ve been selling paintings to supplement what I make here.”
On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that expanded the list of businesses that can open, and it included: barber shops, nail salons, hair salons and cosmetology salons – except tattoo shops. The order allowed those businesses to open Friday.
“What do you want us to do? Our hands are being tied. None of us want to do anything illegal,” Popp said. “None of us want to tattoo out of our house or on the kitchen table or anything like that. But sooner or later, you’re pushing a group of individuals that are highly skilled, highly trained who take our jobs very, very seriously to a limit where we have to provide for our family.”
Robert Diaz, owner of D’s Tattoos, said he agrees with the governor’s decision to exclude tattoo shops from opening for the time being to protect the general public.
Even though he wants to reopen his shop, Diaz said he is worried COVID-19 cases will rise mainly because of the nature of the tattooing process.
“You are applying a needle to someone’s skin and actually opening a wound on them. I believe it’s in their best interest to let COVID-19 die down a little bit more before we reopen,” Diaz said.
Ever since closing his doors in the middle of March, Diaz said he has not taken any clients or scheduled any appointments.
“I assume everybody else wants to open, but I can see that happening … and I want to open back up, but as a precaution, I’d rather wait until everything is more under control,” Diaz said.
With three other tattoo artists and one body piercer at his shop, Popp said they are all currently at home and wondering when they can come back to work.
Popp suggested state officials organize a panel of veteran tattoo artists to understand how the profession works.
In addition to all of the safety measures, Popp said he has recently earned a COVID-19 certification from Barbicide, a program that trains business owners how to maintain safety standards during the pandemic. He said his shop won’t be the same when they are allowed to open. The future of the shop will be appointment only, temperatures will be checked at the door before the customer can enter, and the customer will be required to sign a form of consent stating they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms and the records will be kept, Popp said.
“Tattooing as an industry … is safe,” he said. “We’re ready to go back to work. We want to provide for our family.”
