PORT LAVACA – Dr. Jeannine Griffin sat in her office last Monday morning at the Port Lavaca Clinic and stared at her screen.
The pediatrics physician misses her patients – children and their families, who she is now largely visiting through telehealth or not seeing unless she absolutely has to.
“I’m older and I am old-fashioned, but I really think there is a lot to be said for person-to-person encounters with kids and families and with patients,” she said.
Griffin is among many physicians throughout the Crossroads and country who have initiated telehealth or telemedicine at a rapid pace in efforts to continue treating patients while trying to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Versions of telehealth have been used for more than half a century, though loosening of federal privacy laws and reimbursement expansion in the face of COVID-19 have led to a surge in the technology – the kind of rise that could fundamentally change the health care industry.
The Port Lavaca Clinic’s eight providers went online with telehealth on March 18, said Jennifer O’Riley, the clinic’s practice administrator.
All of Citizens Medical Center‘s clinics are also starting telemedicine for the first time with plans to expand hospital usage, said Jennifer McDaniel, a spokeswoman for Citizens.
But how will the use of telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic hold up when the public health crisis ends? There is no clear answer yet.
“What this kind of does is give a real world trial by fire to be able to test the efficacy of various telehealth services,” said Matthew Fisher, a corporate health care and regulatory attorney.
While the benefits are clear for some specializations, telehealth is not a catch all. There are privacy risks under the temporary policy changes, as well as inherent limitations.
You cannot take a child’s temperature, weight, blood pressure or perform a vision exam, for instance, Griffin said.
In the past few weeks, she and nurse practitioner Henry Salinas have had to push back elective wellness exams for children at the clinic.
“We’re missing out on the physical exam aspects, you know, you have a 3-year-old or 4-year-old and they’re crying and pulling at their ear or something and we can’t look in there,” Salinas said.
Though Griffin recognizes the benefits for simple visits, such as medication follow-ups, she said the process does not lend itself well to the hands-on nature of pediatrics.
“I think pediatricians are still going to want to lay their eyes on their kids and their families, so I really don’t see a lot of use for it in the future,” Griffin said.
Dr. Leigh Ann Falcon, an internal medicine physician at the Port Lavaca Clinic, said some of her adult patients have loved using telehealth, while others have struggled with the technology.
Lately, 75% to 80% of her patient visits have been via telehealth, she said.
“There were a few days where it was a little bit rough and with some patients I felt like an IT person for the first time, like, ‘Check the microphone or try this,’” she said. “But we’re making it work because we have to.
“Moving forward in the future, I think ideally, we will still be able to use telemedicine visits for at least a small subset of our patients.”
Providers are using a variety of technology platforms to limit face-to-face visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who have a sophisticated enough device can visit via a platform like {a href=”https://www.updox.com/” target=”_blank”}UpDox{/a}, a HIPPA-compliant platform that Griffin uses.
Patients receive a text with a link to the UpDox visit, which amounts to a two-way video and audio conversation. On Griffin’s end, she is able to document the visit in the patient’s electronic medical chart, make an assessment plan and trigger billing.
“Some of my patients don’t have a phone that is sophisticated enough to do telehealth, so with those patients we’ll do a telephone call,” Griffin said.
Starting in March, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s Office of Civil Rights {a href=”https://www.hhs.gov/hipaa/for-professionals/special-topics/emergency-preparedness/notification-enforcement-discretion-telehealth/index.html” target=”_blank”}said{/a} it would not enforce HIPPA violations for good faith practice of telehealth services during the COVID-19 public health crisis, which means providers can use non-public facing platforms such as FaceTime, Google Handouts, Facebook messenger or Skype to communicate with patients.
“What we are able to do now that we couldn’t do before is that we are able to use about any means possible, whereas you previously had to have very clearly defined security needs and you could only use a few modalities that were best practice – proven to be confidential and secure,” said Lane Johnson, chief clinical officer at the Gulf Bend Center.
The change aided providers in maintaining care and patients in navigating a new process. Salinas, for example, had one patient who could not get their UpDox link to work.
“He found me on Facebook and we did Facebook video chat on messenger,” he said. “’I was like, ‘OK, that works.’”
But while the Office of Civil Rights encourages providers to enable all encryption and privacy modes and notify patients that third-party applications introduce potential privacy risks, they do not have control over the possibility of data hosted or stored in a non-HIPAA compliant platform being used for unexpected or undesirable purposes.
“I think this could be a big concern because to some degree you are arguably relying on good intentions and faith from the data companies,” Fisher said. “But there are no contractual or regulatory restrictions on how that data could be used.”
While some are implementing telehealth for the first time, the Gulf Bend Center has been using the technology for years.
“A lot of times they have been able to assess and treat some of our customers who live in the outlying counties, who have transportation burdens,” Johnson said. “So this is something we’ve done for quite awhile; even some of our diagnostics have been done virtually if someone is unavailable or incarcerated.”
The center has expanded telehealth in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost all of Gulf Bend’s case managers, who normally travel throughout the region to see clients, shifted to working remotely about three weeks ago, Johnson said.
“All that time traveling is cut out so they’re able to spend more time with customers, which is delightful,” he said. “And there are significant savings in fuel and mileage costs.”
Whether those savings will outweigh the benefits of in-person visits in the future is not yet a question with an answer, Johnson said.
Regardless, he expects the center to take away valuable lessons from an increase in usage.
“It will be interesting to see what we’ve learned when this is all over about ways to use telehealth that we didn’t even think of or imagine before,” he said. “I’m not sure what they are, but I am certain we are going to come away with a whole new skill set.”
