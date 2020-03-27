A temporary Formosa employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus after leaving the Point Comfort plant two weeks ago, a spokesman for the corporation confirmed Friday.
The contract employee left the plant after contracted work was completed and tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week after returning to the person's country of origin, Taiwan, company official Steve Marwitz said. Formosa did not specify the employee's gender.
"The temporary contract employee is in Taiwan currently with no plans to return to the Point Comfort job site since the job assignment was completed," he said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some employees have been sent home out of "an abundance of caution," he said.
More than 70 Formosa employees have been sent home for various medical reasons, Marwitz said. The facility's medical department routinely evaluates employees and may, at any point, send an employee home for health-related issues.
Construction work on the EG2 project also has come to a halt in response to federal and state social distancing recommendations. Marwitz said that decision will be reevaluated as the government updates guidelines.
Formosa has prohibited all business travel and is discouraging personal travel, he said. When applicable, work schedules have also been modified for some employees to work from home.
Formosa's operations were identified as critical infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security because of the usage of its products.
Polyethylene, polypropylene and polyvinyl chloride resins are used to manufacture different types of medical and personal protective equipment that are in short supply around the globe, including gloves, goggles, aprons and respirators.
The corporation's bleach is also used to disinfect surfaces, equipment and clothing.
As of Friday, the plant was managing production to meet the requirements and needs of customers, Marwitz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.