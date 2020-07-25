The Texas Department of Emergency Management is conducting several COVID-19 testing sites in Lavaca, Matagorda and Wharton counties this week.
TDEM spokesman Seth Christensen said the agency is shifting from working with the Texas Military Department to private contractors to conduct testing in order to save money and free up National Guard members for hurricane response and other missions related to the pandemic.
Christensen said some of the private contractors are using oral swabs and others are using nasal swabs. The turnaround time for test results is typically about 48 to 72 hours, he said.
Lavaca County is hosting two sites. The first is on Tuesday at The Hall at Moulton Oaks in Moulton City Park. The second is on Thursday at the Yoakum Community Center. Both sites open at 8 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m. or whenever testing capacity is reached. Typically, at least 500 tests are available at TDEM-run sites. Tests at the Lavaca County sites are free and no appointment or prescription is needed to get one.
The El Campo Leader-News reported there will be three COVID-19 testing sites in Wharton County this week. The Wharton Civic Center is conducing two of them, on Tuesday and Wednesday. The El Campo Civic Center is open for testing Thursday. All of the sites open at 8 a.m. The Leader-News said those interested should call (844) 778-2455 at least 24 hours in advance to register.
The Matagorda County testing site is at the Bay City Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 a.m. Tests are free but an appointment is required. To set one up, call (512) 883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org.
This weekend’s severe weather could force the hours for some of this week’s testing sites to change, Christensen said.
