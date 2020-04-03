FORT WORTH — It’s more than just cashing a $1,200 check from the feds.
Beginning Monday, faculty at the Texas A&M University School of Law will share their knowledge in a series of one-hour webinars to help Texans understand the benefits and implications of the federal government’s relief package.
The faculty will offer free, practical and fact-based information regarding effects of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act on individuals, small businesses and health care. Participants will be able to ask questions of some of the most highly qualified professionals in the nation.
Here is the schedule and links to register
Individual Incentives Under the CARES Act: What’s in it for Me?
Monday, noon – 1 p.m.
Small Business Incentives Under the CARES Act: Will it Help My Business?
Tuesday, noon – 1 p.m.
Health Care Implications Under the CARES Act
April 13, noon – 1 p.m.
This webinar series will address implications of the CARES Act for individuals, small businesses, and the health care sector. Some of the topics of the webinars will include:
The one-time payments to individuals and families
Implications for retirement accounts and charitable contributions
Tax and IRS-related impacts
Obligations and opportunities for small businesses
Funding for screening, treatment, and vaccines
Access to care for uninsured, undocumented, and minority communities
Implications for Medicaid/Medicare
Funding for medical equipment health care facilities
