The first death linked to COVID-19 in Texas was a Bay City man, according to officials and news reports.
The man was identified as 97-year-old Eddie F. Roberts, according to the Houston Chronicle. Roberts was the longtime director of the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home in Bay City.
Roberts died Sunday night at the Matagorda Regional Medical Center with “symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” according to a news release from the hospital. He was tested for the disease before his death, and hospital officials were notified of his positive test result at 6:15 p.m. Monday.
State epidemiologists are investigating evidence of a “possible community link” between Roberts and the first confirmed patient with COVID-19 in Matagorda County, a woman in her 60s, according to the release. If confirmed, that would mean the virus was spread locally and not related to any domestic or international travel.
An obituary for Roberts published in the Bay City Tribune said a “Homecoming Celebration service commemorating his life will be planned and announced at a future date.”
“At the request of the Roberts’ family, and out of respect and concern for those who knew and loved Eddie F. Roberts, there will be no funeral service,” the obituary read.
Roberts’ wife, Faye Grace Bellfield Roberts, died in 2016, according to an obituary published in the Advocate. She was born in Port Lavaca and worked as the co-owner of the funeral home with her husband, in addition to a long career in public education.
Roberts was a long-time fixture of the Bay City community, said Adrian Fulton, the owner Victoria Mortuary Services. Fulton previously lived and worked in Bay City.
“He was a very well known and very honored man,” Fulton said. “He was very well-respected in the community.”
Press officers for the Texas Department of State Health Services did not respond to additional questions about Roberts’ case Tuesday evening, but more information is expected to be released in the coming days. State investigators are working to find the source of the infection and determine who the patient came into contact with while he was sick, according to a news release.
There were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, local officials said. The two cases in Matagorda County and a confirmed case in a Lavaca County resident are the only ones in the region as of Tuesday evening. The patient in Lavaca County was infected while traveling, according to an email from Lara Anton, a press officer for Texas Department of State Health Services. The patient initially went to the Yoakum Community Hospital on March 7 and was treated for a mild, flu-like illness. He returned “several days later” with shortness of breath, fever, cough, and was having significant difficulty breathing, hospital officials said. The patient was transferred to a hospital in Austin and later confirmed to have COVID-19.
However, because the rollout of testing for COVID-19 has been so slow, public health experts note that the prevalence of COVID-19 is likely much higher than current case numbers indicate. There are 64 confirmed cases in the state.
“Locally we’re collecting samples and sending them off to labs for testing,” Victoria county judge Ben Zeller said at a news conference Tuesday. “Any presumptive positive case that we receive, we will immediately relay that to the public.”
Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s public health authority, urged local residents to continue taking extra precautions. McNeill pointed to a comment made Tuesday by the Surgeon General of the U.S. comparing the country’s current status to Italy.
“He said, ‘We are today where Italy was two weeks ago,’” McNeill said. “And we know the large number of loss of life, the terrible conditions that are happening in Italy because of the virus.”
The disease has spread quickly in Italy. As of Monday, there were more than 25,000 cases and 1,697 deaths reported nationwide. The trajectory of the disease in Italy has been particularly troubling not only because of the disease’s high case fatality ratio, but because as more Italians became infected and sick with COVID-19, hospitals throughout the country were inundated. Physicians there said they have been forced to ration care.
Because COVID-19 is so new, no humans have built up immunity to the disease and no vaccine has been developed. Until proven treatments are available, experts say the best course of action is to try and stem the spread of the virus by limiting social interactions. White House officials said Monday that people should avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people.
“Basically we’re just trying to avoid people being together in the same room,” McNeill said. The community and country’s actions in the next days would be critical to stopping the spread of the virus, he said.
“We are basically at the bifurcation where we’re going to go one direction or the other, and that is today and that is right now,” he said.
In an attempt to contain the virus, communities throughout the country are deciding to close schools, businesses, and other institutions to reduce the virus’s chances of spreading. On Tuesday, leaders with Victoria’s school district, Victoria College, and the University of Houston-Victoria all announced plans to pause in-person instruction because of COVID-19.
