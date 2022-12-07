State Rep. Brian Harrison has introduced a bill to the Texas House of Representatives that would shift to lawmakers from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services who can change the vaccines required for children to enter school.
Given the last few years with the COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials and advocates expressed concern over that decision being left up to a political body that only meets every two years if such a bill were to become law.
Harrison, a Republican from Midlothian, filled House Bill 807 in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adding the COVID-19 vaccine to its schedule of childhood and adult immunizations.
Under the bill, the vaccine schedule could only be changed by legislative statute with the HHS department's executive commissioner able to make recommendations to the legislature for any change.
In addition, it would prevent any government entity from requiring vaccinations against anything other than diphtheria, rubeola, rubella, mumps, tetanus and polio and take away schools' ability to exclude people from school who aren't immunized on the grounds of personal belief, in the event of an emergency.
Currently, the vaccine school requirements are determined by the department and its executive commissioner, who is appointed by the governor. It also requires vaccinations for diseases beyond those laid out in the legislation, such as chicken pox, meningitis, measles, whooping cough and hepatitis A and B.
“Unelected bureaucrats must not be able to force vaccines on Texas students. Shockingly, Texas law allows this. I filed HB 807 to return that authority to the people’s elected representatives and to ban CDC recommendations from ever being automatically binding on any Texan. Any governor, legislature, or state agency that blindly defers to the CDC is derelict in their duty," Harrison said in a statement.
The CDC schedule is a recommendation and even prior to the COVID-19 vaccine being added to the list DSHS did not require every vaccine on the CDC's list. Some of the vaccinations on the CDC's list of recommendations that aren't on DSHS' school requirements include dengue fever, influenza, pneumonia, human papillomavirus (HPV) and rotavirus.
Members of the Texas Association of City and Public Health Officials have been concerned over bills regarding public health and stances against public health policy in general, said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director.
"Not that we in public health are looking for more power by any means, but we do want to make sure people are getting the necessary vaccines they need to get," Gonzales said. "We also believe people are entitled to their health care choices, however it is a delicate balance between requirements versus voluntary on certain vaccines."
Vaccines over the past century have helped eradicate illnesses and minimize the effects on others which has shown the benefit of vaccines, he said.
"I think this individual representative, his point may have been that he didn't want unelected bureaucrats forcing those vaccine decisions," Gonzales said. "My question is is it a politicians place to make that call or should it be left in the hands of the medical professionals that have the background and experience with vaccines in general and health policy? So that's really the primary argument and I trust my medical care with physicians and medical professionals and most people should as well."
Houston-based The Immunization Partnership, an immunization advocacy nonprofit, is also worried about the effects such a policy change will have on public health.
Taking the decision-making from an independent body of the department to the legislature that is only there every two years and is influenced by the whims of changing political pressures of the time is dangerous, said Partnership Executive Director Terri Burke.
"There are some legislators who are physicians, but out of the 181, it's only a handful," Burke said. "I want qualified people making those kinds of decisions."
The legislature often makes pass bills and makes laws out of the recommendation of experts on all issues so it's odd that in this instance it wouldn't, she said.
It's also important that the department maintain its ability to act quickly without having to wait on the legislature to convene in the event of a public health emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic, Burke said.
"The COVID pandemic hit its zenith in mid-March of 2020. The Legislature was not in session. So if we needed them to make a decision they would have had to come back in a special session to do it," she said.
Besides the logistics that goes into calling a special session there is also the cost of tax payers when one is called, Burke said.
"We're costing taxpayers money again all the while people are getting sicker and sicker and disease spreads," she said. "Of all the agencies I can think of under the state government, this is certainly one of the handful that should not have its hands tied."
Ultimately the proposed legislation intentionally creates roadblocks for the state health agency responsible for keeping kids safe from outbreaks, Burke said.
"State lawmakers have a role to play in policy, but during a public health emergency we don’t have the luxury of dismissing warnings and guidance from qualified medical professionals trained to safeguard our health and well-being.”
The one thing that has been learned from the pandemic is the science of medicine is constantly evolving, said Dr. Lindy McGee, Baylor College of Medicine Pediatrics-Academic General assistant professor. While she couldn't comment directly on the legislation itself, she stressed the importance of public health being able to act.
"We have to have a public health infrastructure that can rapidly respond to new information," McGee said.
Since McGee graduated from medical school in 2000, she has seen a lot of positive change because of the impact of vaccines.
"As a medical student I saw toddlers losing their hearing because of pneumococcal meningitis and after med school, I never saw that again because the Prevnar vaccine came out," she said. "As a resident, I saw teenagers die and become severely disabled from meningococcal disease and believe me, I've never ever seen someone get so sick so fast as someone with meningococcemia and now I don't see that anymore because of the vaccine.
"I think we really need to learn from the past and not repeat it. If anyone is questioning the value of immunization, I encourage them to talk to providers who have been in the field for a long time and listen to their wisdom and learn from their experience because it would be a tragedy if we had to go back to that time," McGee said.