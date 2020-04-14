Texas RioGrande Legal Aid ’s Texas Taxpayer Assistance Project will hold two Facebook Live events Wednesday to answer questions about the income tax deadline change and the stimulus payment.
The first event will be at noon and will be in English. The second will be at 12:30 p.m. and will be in Spanish.
The sessions will also discuss fraud attempts, dependents, and more.
Those who want to submit questions may post their questions in the comments on Texas RioGrande Legal Aid ’s Facebook page.
Legal advice will not be given during the session.
Texas RioGrande Legal Aid is developing extensive resources specific to these issues, which can be found at trla.org/covid-19-income-taxes-and-stimulus-payments.personal and financial crises created – or worsened – by the pandemic.
Texas RioGrande Legal Aid provides free legal services to people who cannot afford an attorney in 68 southwestern counties including the entire Texas-Mexico border.
To apply for advice or services in a specific case, people can call Texas RioGrande Legal Aid 's hotline, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 888-988-9996.
