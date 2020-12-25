Brandon Rangnow, 44, was hungry Christmas Day when he stumbled on a free hot meal at Texas Seafood.
Texas Seafood opened its doors for those in need Christmas Day and handed out free meals of chicken, corn, rolls and green beans.
Rangnow, who is out of work, said he decided to stop by after he saw a commotion while riding by on his bicycle.
“I ended up with a plate of food,” he said. “It’s unexpected. Ain’t nobody else is open.”
If any other restaurants were open, they probably wouldn’t be handing out free food, he said.
Rangnow ate his hot Christmas lunch at a small table outside Texas Seafood, 304 E. Rio Grande St. in Victoria. He watched as vehicles pulled in and grabbed their hot plates to go.
“I’ve been having a hard time,” Rangnow said.
The food lifted his spirits a bit.
Texas Seafood’s owner Binh Pham has opened his restaurant on Christmas Day for more than a decade.
Friday, he and volunteers handed out meals as well as blankets and gifts for children. In previous years, his restaurant would spill out into the parking lot with people wanting a hot meal.
This year looked a bit different.
Instead, people drove through as volunteers delivered the food right to vehicles' windows. Others, without a vehicle, could walk up and eat outside.
Pham said he wanted to do his best under the COVID-19 circumstances.
“We are doing our best,” he said.
Sever Kayla Walden said each volunteer had designated stations such as handing out the bags of foam containers of food or bringing cold cans of soda. Others asked if those driving through had children. They then passed on age appropriate gifts.
The food giveaway was focused on feeding the homeless, but anyone could stop by for the free meal, Walden said.
“It’s for the homeless, but with everything going on we opened it up to everyone,” she said.
Last year, volunteers fed about 400 people, but Walden expected that number to dip because of COVID-19. This year, more donated gifts were handed out.
“There was a lot more donated than we ever have,” Walden said. “(Donors) know that, with everything going on, people are struggling.”
Pham, the restaurant owner, said he wants to make the world a better place through his food even if the world is his corner of Victoria.
“We wanted to do something for the community,” he said. “It takes a lot of people to sacrifice their Christmas Day to come and do this.”
