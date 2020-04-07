All state parks will close to the public at the end of business Tuesday because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the implementation of increasingly restrictive visitor use measures to help minimize the transmission of COVID-19 at parks, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has reached a point where public safety considerations of those in the parks, and in the surrounding communities, must take precedence over continued operations. Difficulty in ensuring compliance with social distancing, problems in maintaining adequate supplies and keeping park facilities sufficiently sanitized are only a few of the challenges encountered by state park staff, according to a news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
While parks are closed to the public, staff will be working to help maintain the standard upkeep, maintenance, stewardship, and continued regular cleaning of site facilities.
All group and family reservations are canceled through April 30.
The Texas State Parks Customer Service Center is contacting customers with upcoming overnight reservations to reimburse stays booked through the reservation system. Canceled reservations will not be charged normal administrative fees. Customers are being contacted in order of arrival dates.
Day passes purchased through the reservation system, not associated to the Texas State Parks Pass, will also be refunded without penalties.
Questions regarding state park reservations can be emailed to customer.service@tpwd.texas.gov and general park information can be found at TexasStateParks.org.
