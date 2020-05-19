The Texas Zoo has rescheduled its opening to May 29.
The zoo was set to open Wednesday, but Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order Tuesday that specifically noted that zoos could not open until May 29, said Liz Jensen, the zoo's executive director.
"While there are still some zoos in Texas that are currently open and will not close, we have decided to remain cautious and not open until the 29th," Jensen said in a news release.
In the meantime, the Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, has made its gift shop items online through the zoo's website at texaszoo.org/shop.
Items can be ordered from the site and picked up curbside. All sales will help support the zoo, Jensen said.
To contact the zoo, call 361-573-7681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.