Jay and Liz Jensen took over the Texas Zoo in 2018 after Hurricane Harvey and worked hard on repairs and to bring in more visitors.
Now, they’re working to keep the zoo afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re taking advantage of this, “ said Jay Jensen, the zoo's curator. "It’s a chance for us to deep clean and move stuff around.”
Liz Jensen is the zoo's executive director.
The Texas Zoo closed to the public last month. They were scheduled to reopen on April 1, but now that date is uncertain.
Since it’s closure, staff members have focused on reorganizing the bedrooms of each animal to give them more space. Nova, a two year old Eurasian lynx, recently got a new room where she can run around, climb on tree limbs and pounce on Jay Jensen when they play.
The zoo is a nonprofit and relies heavily on admission and show prices, so the Jensens decreased the number of staff members working each day. The remaining staff focus on different projects around the zoo, caring for rescue animals and prepping food for everyone. More than 100 species live at the zoo, ranging from jaguars to otters.
The animals have started to notice the lack of visitors, too, staff member John Crowley said.
“When we walk by now, they come right up to us,” Crowley said.
Over the past month, people stopped donating resources for the animals and now the zoo is spending money out of pocket to maintain a food source for them.
The zoo recently set up a fundraiser on their Facebook page to help pay for zoo expenses and have raised $1,400. They also are asking for food donations to help feed the animals.
No matter what, Jay Jensen will keep working on different projects around and making sure they can reopen as soon as possible.
“You can’t get me down,” Jensen said.
