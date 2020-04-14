The Texas Zoo is in need of operating funds and supplies because of COVID-19 and the closure of the zoo.
All school field trips have been canceled and "Wild About Wine" has been postponed. Both are vital toward financial stability of the zoo, according to a news release from the zoo.
It costs $40,000 a month to operate the Texas Zoo. During this crisis, the zoo staff has worked to lower this cost, but they cannot compromise the care of the animals and need your assistance, according to the news release.
The Texas Zoo has set up a GoFund Me account at gofundme.com and a Paypal.me account at paypal.me/thetexaszoo to help raise money.
If you would like to donate physical goods such as fresh produce, unseasoned meat, bleach and disinfectants, linens and towels, or other items, email contactus@texaszoo.org to set up a drop-off.
