Mason and Devin Brown have been going to Riverside Park or hanging out at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They love animals and are raising ducks with their mom. They regularly went to the Texas Zoo and missed visiting the animals when it closed in March.
“I like seeing animals up close, especially the otters,” Devin said.
The Brown family came Friday as the zoo reopened to the public after being closed for two months because of the pandemic. Zoo officials want to keep both animals and visitors safe, so they installed wooden posts and flower pots to keep people six feet from the animals. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and to keep their distance from others.
Zoo staffers are not doing animal interaction programs to further protect the animals, but are working with veterinarians to determine which animals are safe from the virus. Some parts are closed off, like the lemur exhibit, to further protect animals that are more susceptible to COVID-19.
Primates, such as their lemurs or spider monkeys, are known to contract the virus, so they have extra protection, said Texas Zoo director Liz Jensen. The exhibit is covered a clear vinyl sheet used during the winter.
“There’s no way we could keep people six feet away from those lemurs,” Jensen said.
During the closure, staff members deep-cleaned several exhibits and safely interacted with the animals by using toys with treats to keep them entertained. Molly Beattie, a wildlife care worker at the zoo, said she could tell animals missed visitor interactions but understood the necessity of keeping them safe from the virus.
“It was stressful when we were preparing to reopen and doing a lot of maintenance,” Beattie said. “But if it keeps the animals safe, it’s worth it.”
Jensen is planning different educational programs and summer camps for the summer, whether it be virtual or in-person.
“It’s an opportunity for us to reinvent the wheel in some ways,” Jensen said, “to become more innovative and find other kinds of programming.”
The zoo is working with Duke University to create a virtual anatomy and physiology class using old footage and working with some of the animals. Students learn the importance of data collection of heart rates, temperatures and other physiologic samples.
“The zoo is a really good resource and, to be able to work with universities virtually, we can do it anywhere in the world,” Jensen said.
Above anything else, Jensen wants to keep everyone safe.
“I worry that if there are reinfection rates higher than anticipated and what that means in terms of the zoo staying open,” Jensen said. “But I’m optimistic for the summer, and I think we will do pretty well.”
