Sophia and jaX, the resident jaguars at the Texas Zoo, will be taking visitors again beginning Wednesday. The zoo closed temporarily because of coronavirus.
“After two long months, we’re finally reopening,” said Cari Wittenborn, animal health and welfare manager for the zoo.
The Texas Zoo has been part of a group of zoos in Texas speaking to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Strike Force to create an outline of requirements for protecting animals and people who visit zoos.
Guests visiting the Texas Zoo will be required to wear masks and mask-wearing will be enforced throughout their time at the zoo. The zoo is operating under the assumption that all mammals can contract the virus.
“We know that felines, canines, primates and mustelids can contract the virus,” Wittenborn said.
Part of what makes the Texas Zoo a unique and intimate zoo experience is being able to approach some of the animals, such as the jaguars and the spider monkeys, at a 3-foot distance, but this is proving problematic now. Secondary barriers are being installed at certain stations to push visitors back to a 6-foot distance from the animals. Plastic tarps are being used as well for the safety of some of the animals.
The maximum occupancy is 25%, which is the typical capacity at which the zoo normally operates on a day-to-day basis.
Feeding of the animals, the petting zoo and animal encounters will not be offered at this time.
“So much is unknown, and we want to protect the animals properly,” Wittenborn said.
For visitors, the staff also is disinfecting and cleaning the zoo thoroughly with help from the sun in the outdoor areas. The snack bar will sell pre-packaged foods and the gift shop will be open.
Visitors will enter through the old gift shop and exit through the new gift shop, in a continuous, one-way loop.
“They can purchase something on the way out and not have to carry it around the zoo,” Wittenborn said.
