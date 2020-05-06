Reading enthusiasts who never had enough time to enjoy their favorite pastime might find a silver lining in the COVID-19 cloud hanging over the world. They likely have more time than ever to delve into the world of books as the virus forces them into the solitude of their homes for an extended period of time.
Justin Salinas, 34, manager of Texian Books in Victoria, selected five books with the pandemic in mind that he believes are well worth readers’ time, including one that encourages family bonding.
“A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles
This work of historical fiction is about a man who is sentenced to house arrest and ordered to spend the rest of his life inside a luxury hotel, Salinas said.
“Brimming with humor, a glittering cast of characters and one beautifully rendered scene after another, this singular novel casts a spell as it relates to the count’s endeavor to gain a deeper understanding of what it means to be a man of purpose,” according to the publisher.
Unexpectedly, his reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery, the synopsis continued.
“With the whole quarantine situation, this is a really good book,” Salinas said.
The main character in the book used his confinement as a time to reflect from an optimistic standpoint rather than being upset or mad, Salinas continued.
“The Gifted School” by Bruce Holsinger
This work of contemporary fiction is about a previously happy group of friends and parents that is almost destroyed by their own competitiveness when an exclusive school for gifted children opens in their community, according to the publisher.
This deliciously sharp novel captures the relentless ambitions and fears that animate parents and their children in modern America, exploring the conflicts between achievement and potential, talent and privilege, the synopsis continued.
“I think it’s pertinent to the situation as well with most people homeschooling their children right now,” Salinas said. “It’s not really a homeschool book per se, but a bunch of parents build up their kids as being gifted, and it nearly destroys their relationships when they have been friends for a long time. (The book) shows how competitive we can get when we get behind our children, especially their educations. It’s a funny book about how far parents will go to make sure their kids have the best of everything.”
“Valentine” by Elizabeth Wetmore
This work of Texas fiction is set in Texas in 1976.
“It’s February 1976, and Odessa, Texas, stands on the cusp of the next great oil boom. And while the townsmen embrace the coming prosperity, its women intimately know and fear the violence that always seems to follow,” according to the publisher.
After a near-fatal attack on a young woman, some citizens of Odessa are hell-bent on taking the law into their own hands with potentially devastating consequences, Salinas said.
“’Valentine’ is a haunting exploration of the intersections of violence and race, class and region, in a story that plumbs the depths of darkness and fear yet offers a window into beauty and hope,” the synopsis continued.
Texian Books always promotes Texas authors, Salinas said.
“This happens to be the author’s debut novel, so we are pushing it,” Salinas said. “It does not really apply to what’s going on right now, but it’s a really good story and Texan-centered. People who like Larry McMurtry and Cormac McCarthy – this is right up their alley.”
“Let’s Pretend This Never Happened” by Jenny Lawson
This shorter work is the literary debut of Internet star Jenny Lawson. The funny memoir will appeal to fans of Tina Fey and David Sedaris, Salinas said.
“Lawson takes readers on a hilarious journey recalling her bizarre upbringing in rural Texas, her devastatingly awkward high school years, and her relationship with her long-suffering husband, Victor. Lawson realized that the most mortifying moments of our lives are, in fact, the ones that define us,” according to the publisher.
Salinas called the work “brain candy.”
“Some of the others are heavy stuff, and I wanted to include something light-hearted and funny, and this is all of those things,” Salinas said. “In the vein of Sedaris, when I read this book, it made me feel better about my life. Some of the stories are crazy and hilarious.”
“The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs” by America’s Test Kitchen Kids
The New York Times bestselling cookbook for kids focuses on baking not only tried-and-true staples such as cupcakes, but also more exotic options such as soft pretzels and empanadas.
The recipes are thoroughly tested by more than 5,000 kids to get them just right for cooks of all skill levels, according to the publisher.
“This one is basically something kids can do with parents for family time together,” Salinas said. “It could be incorporated into homeschooling like home economics, a fun activity for families to do together, and kids learn to bake. For some adults, like me, the book is very necessary because I’m a beginner baker as well.”
