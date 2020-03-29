Memorial Medical Center, in conjunction with Calhoun County and Calhoun County Texas Emergency Management, reports the fourth and fifth positive test results for COVID-19 in the area.
Memorial Medical Center was informed of the test results Sunday morning and announced them in a news release.
At this point, the organizations said there is known community spread of COVID-19 in Calhoun County.
The patients are residents of Calhoun County and have been instructed to self-quarantine at home. The organizations said the specific locations of the patients isn't necessary information for the members of the public to protect themselves. They also said they would decline requests for patient identifiers on any confirmed case.
With community spread, the organizations advised residents that all areas of the county should be considered a possible source of exposure. They also advised residents to stay home as much as possible, practice social distancing when it is necessary to be out of the home and practice hygiene measures.
All close contacts of the confirmed positive cases have been or will be notified and monitored by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
