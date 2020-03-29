COVID-19

Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CDC/ Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin

Memorial Medical Center, in conjunction with Calhoun County and Calhoun County Texas Emergency Management, reports the fourth and fifth positive test results for COVID-19 in the area.

Memorial Medical Center was informed of the test results Sunday morning and announced them in a news release.

At this point, the organizations said there is known community spread of COVID-19 in Calhoun County.

The patients are residents of Calhoun County and have been instructed to self-quarantine at home. The organizations said the specific locations of the patients isn't necessary information for the members of the public to protect themselves. They also said they would decline requests for patient identifiers on any confirmed case. 

With community spread, the organizations advised residents that all areas of the county should be considered a possible source of exposure. They also advised residents to stay home as much as possible, practice social distancing when it is necessary to be out of the home and practice hygiene measures.

All close contacts of the confirmed positive cases have been or will be notified and monitored by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Morgan O'Hanlon is the business and agriculture reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6328, mohanlon@vicad.com or on Twitter @mcohanlon.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.