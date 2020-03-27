COVID-19
The Matagorda Regional Medical Center reported another case of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total to 10 patients.

A woman between the ages of 50-55 tested positive for the virus. She is in self-quarantine at home, according to a hospital news release. 

The patient reported no travel, so she is presumed to have contracted COVID-19 through community spread.

Community spread means how or where someone contracted a virus cannot be traced, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Matagorda County, which had the first reported death of COVID-19 in Texas, has had multiple cases that are presumed to be the result of community spread. 

Of the medical center's eight cases, seven have been classified as community spread, while only one was deemed travel-related. 

On Thursday, county officials reported that private physicians confirmed two other COVID-19 cases in Matagorda. Details about those patients have not been released, including how or where they might have contracted the novel coronavirus.

