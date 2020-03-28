A fourth Victoria County resident tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Saturday night.
The patient, a man in his 30s, is in isolation in his home, according to a news release from the Victoria County Public Health Department. He is being monitored by health department staff.
The health department also is monitoring the patient’s contacts, setting up any necessary tests and working to identify anyone who may have been exposed while he was infectious. Anyone found to have had close contact to the patient will be contacted directly by health department staff, the release said.
Details about how the patient contracted the new coronavirus were not immediately available.
Also Saturday night, University of Houson-Victoria officials confirmed a student, who fell ill in a residence hall, is awaiting results of a test for COVID-19.
On Friday evening, a residential student showing symptoms of COVID-19 went to the emergency room, UHV President Bob Glenn wrote in an email Saturday to students and staff. The student was tested for the virus, as well as for the flu and strep throat.
The test results will take five to seven days to come back, Glenn wrote in the email. He said he doesn’t think it will be an isolated incident.
“I expect that we will have more diagnosed COVID-19 cases before the pandemic runs its course,” Glenn wrote.
Lauren Emerson, UHV’s communications manager, confirmed Saturday that the student is back in the residence hall and in quarantine for two weeks. Other students who were in contact with the sick student are also in quarantine for 14 days, Glenn wrote.
The university’s student affairs staff will be keeping in touch with the affected students to ensure they have meals delivered to their rooms and maintain isolation. Additionally, the residence hall staff had been moving students who did not return home when the university moved to online instruction into single rooms to be better prepared for such situations.
At the daily press conference by Victoria officials on Saturday, officials urged residents to remain vigilant.
As the COVID-19 case count grows, Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s local health authority, said the chances of being exposed to the virus from others increases, too. In a separate incident earlier this week, the University of Houston-Victoria announced an employee who works on the second floor of the UHV University Center self-reported that on March 15 he had been around a person who later tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee is not showing symptoms and has not been contacted by the health department, according to a university campus alert. They were immediately instructed to stay home and not return to campus until March 30.
Other people who made contact with the employee, who Glenn said Saturday is a student worker, also were instructed to stay home and not come to campus for the next two weeks. All of those employees also are not showing symptoms of COVID-19, Glenn said.
The areas in UHV University Center where the student worker was working and the second-floor restroom that the employee used have all been thoroughly disinfected, the alert said.
Glenn said Saturday he did not have an update on the student worker but said he was confident in the actions taken by the university.
“Our decisions to send him and others home as well as do a deep clean of areas where this employee worked we felt like were the proper actions,” he said.
McNeill said Saturday that all people should prioritize working from home if possible, limit social gatherings, wash their hands and stay home if sick. Though employees of essential businesses must still report in-person to work, McNeill said the best step they can take is attempt to stay 6 feet away from others.
He said that while having just a few confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county appears to be positive, he doesn’t want people to get a false sense of security, as it is very likely more cases will continue to appear.
“Don’t let your guard down would be a good way of putting it,” he said.
‘Game-changer’ testing method
McNeill said he was excited to learn that there is a new rapid on-site test for COVID-19 that was given emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.
McNeill said similarly to a rapid test for the flu – “you can go to the doctor, we can do a swab, we stick it in the machine, 10, 15 minutes later you get a yes or no on influenza” – this test for COVID-19 is said to give results in just minutes.
“That’s a game-changer in this when we’re talking about testing and the ability to test people,” he said. “It will be a lot easier to test people at that point, and it will change everything, I think.”
According to a news release from the company, Abbott Laboratories, the company is ramping up production to be able to deliver 50,000 tests per day, beginning next week, to the U.S. health care system.
McNeill said he wasn’t sure how soon Victoria County would be able to receive the rapid tests, but said he would be calling the company on Monday to find out.
“This is what we’ve been looking for,” he said.
VISD servers 27,000 meals
The Victoria school district reported it served more than 27,000 meals to students during the first week of food distribution.
“That’s just an amazing lift, a nearly heroic effort by our nutrition staff,” Quintin Shepherd, the district superintendent, said.
Shepherd updated the public on the school district’s efforts to help lessen the virus’ spread.
Meals are being given to students in a drive-through style to avoid close contact. Starting Monday, VISD is revising the distribution schedule to reduce the number of interactions and add more convenience for parents. Pick-up will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
On Mondays and Wednesdays, students will receive breakfast and lunch for two days. On Fridays, grab-and-go will consist of six meals to provide for Fridays through Sundays.
Also on Monday, students will begin remote learning, which Shepherd said will be a new challenge, but one the district is prepared to tackle. Students were provided a learning packet this week either through drive-through pickup or by mail. The packets included information about teacher and campus contacts, communication tools and education materials for elementary, middle and high school students.
Though remote education can be a challenge for families without reliable technology or access to the internet, the district is working to meet the needs of all students. The district is still in the process of reviewing the responses from families about the need for devices or internet hotspots, Shepherd said.
To start, the district will be distributing between 2,000 and 2,500 devices and about 1,000 hotspots to students. The district also is working to distribute hotspots to staff members who have no internet access at home.
Devices will be pre-loaded with the necessary learning tools and will have an internet filter installed to help protect students while they are online, Shepherd explained. If students are eligible to receive a device or hotspot, their parent or guardian will receive a call by Wednesday to schedule a device pick-up time. There will be an additional period this week for families to let the school district know they are in need of devices or hotspots, Shepherd said.
The district has been struggling with a lack of equipment and resources, as well as shipping issues with hotspots, because of the demand by school districts transitioning to remote learning nationwide, Shepherd said.
“As an industry, education hasn’t been planning for this event obviously, so getting devices in time to get all this up and running has been a bit of a barrier for us,” he said.
Shepherd said the district is working to overcome those challenges and some elements will be in place Monday. As the district gets more devices, he said, they will be given out as fast as possible. He asked for patience as the district makes this transition.
“Our learning environments are in this new remote format, and administrators, teachers and students are all learning to use this technology and communication in ways that we’ve not experienced before,” he said.
Along with students, Shepherd said the remote learning will be a transition for teachers and other VISD staff members, too, who are all primarily working from home.
He said a limited number of staff members are checking in at the buildings only for essential services, which will help minimize exposure to other people.
