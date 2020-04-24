Thai Orchid, a full service Thai restaurant, has started a Gofundme account to raise money to stay in business during the pandemic.
The restaurant, 207 N. Navarro St., opened about 18 months ago. Its owners invested everything they have financially to get it going.
The restaurant owners are looking for short term funding to help get them through a month or so in hopes that things will return to normal by then, according to a news release from the restaurant.
The customer base was slowly building everyday, but with the COVID-19 pandemic the customer base has dropped to about four to six orders per day, according to the news release. The government funding programs for small businesses are so swamped with applications and it could takes weeks or even months before they are even considered for approval if there is anything left.
To access the Gofundme account, go to the restaurant's Facebook page or go to gofundme.com/f/help-thai-orchid-survive-covid-19 to make a donation.
