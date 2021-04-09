CAPE CARANCAHUA — Dennis Koepke hadn’t planned on getting his COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.
But as he drove south on SH 35 to get some gas, he spotted a sign outside the Carancahua Community Volunteer Fire Department advertising a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. After he filled up his tank, he pulled in and asked if they had a spare dose.
Koepke, 55, was able to get his first injection of the Moderna vaccine sooner that he expected. Koepke said he had planned on getting the injection but hadn’t gotten around to scheduling one.
“Might as well stay safe,” Koepke, 58, said. “If not for myself, for somebody else.”
The clinic in rural Jackson County illustrates the next hurdle in the largest vaccination rollout in modern U.S. history: Making it easy and accessible for people who want the COVID-19 vaccine to get it. In remote parts of the state where vaccine providers are miles away, that means bringing vaccines locally and making signups easy.
Cape Carancahua is a gated, unincorporated community in rural Jackson County, where there’s no pharmacy or doctor’s office to distribute vaccines locally. Dolores Brooks, a first responder with the volunteer fire department, described the Cape’s location as “17 miles to a bag of carrots.”
“You have to think long and hard if you need that bag of carrots,” she said, laughing.
The volunteer fire department, which responds to calls across 81 square miles in this part of Jackson County, agreed to host the clinic at their station after Jackson County officials reached out, said Craig Brooks, the department’s chief.
The clinic was staffed by first responders from the volunteer fire department and three health care workers from the Jackson County Hospital District, as well as county officials. Health care workers had originally scheduled 32 vaccinations for Thursday but ultimately ended up distributing 30 vaccines.
Darrell Hopper said he found out about the clinic from Brooks, who was calling up friends and neighbors to see if anyone needed a dose. Hopper splits his time between Houston and the Cape and said he’d been unable to find a vaccine appointment in Houston. After getting his injection about 10 a.m. Thursday, Hopper said he planned on getting back to work as soon as his 15 minute waiting period was up.
“This is very convenient. Very, very convenient,” Hopper said. “And that’s my biggest thing.”
But the clinic also highlighted a trend that is starting to emerge throughout the U.S. In some rural pockets of the state, supply of the vaccine is now starting to outpace demand.
It’s still the opposite scenario in major metro areas, where vaccine clinics fill up quickly.
Tolu Olayemi, 33, drove three hours, round trip, to Cape Carancahua to get his vaccine Thursday. The Katy resident showed up double-masked and eager for a vaccine. Olayemi said he and a friend have been scouring pharmacy websites and vaccine clinic sign-ups, hoping to find a spare dose in the Houston metro area. When a friend spotted the clinic in rural Jackson County offering doses to anyone who wanted one, Olayemi jumped at the chance for a vaccine.
The slowing demand is even visible in Victoria, the Crossroads’ most populous city and the only one with a state-designated vaccine hub. State vaccine hubs are designed to vaccinate hundreds or thousands of people within days in exchange for a consistent supply of vaccine.
Thursday will be the vaccine hub’s last mass vaccination clinic for first doses of the vaccine, county officials announced Thursday.
“Demand has dropped considerably,” said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
To reach herd immunity, public health experts have advocated for a diverse and nimble distribution of vaccines, specific to the communities that need them. In the Cape Carancahua area, that means vaccines that are local and easy to sign up for. On Thursday, when someone canceled their appointment, Dolores Brooks picked up her cellphone and called around until she found a neighbor who needed the shot. He showed up about 15 minutes later to get his injection.
Although time intensive, Brooks said this approach was their responsibility as first responders and “just the right thing to do.”
“These are all our neighbors. It’s like when we’re going out on calls, most likely we’re going to know the people we’re going to,” Dolores Brooks said. “It’s to our advantage to keep them healthy.”
