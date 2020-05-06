As more businesses open their doors to customers and restrictions are relaxed, Victoria residents have repeatedly asked their top health official variations of the same question: What’s going to happen next?
“I’ll tell you what's going to happen at the end of May probably by June 1,” Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s public health authority, said at a news conference Tuesday. “That way I’ll be right. I’m just saying those things are going to be hard to predict.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, researchers, officials and residents have turned to disease models to try to understand the future in their community and country.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|34
|22
|3
|DeWitt
|15
|11
|1
|Goliad
|7
|5
|0
|Jackson
|14
|6
|0
|Lavaca
|6
|4
|1
|Matagorda
|64
|34
|3
|Refugio
|1
|0
|0
|Victoria
|146
|110
|5
|Wharton County
|41
|26
|0
|9-County total
|328
|218
|13
|* Editor's note: These counts are updated daily.
But that’s not really what they’re designed for, said Sam Scarpino, who runs the Emergent Epidemics Lab at Northeastern University, where he is an assistant professor.
"Most of these models are accurate over the short term, but not as accurate over the medium and longer term, and part of that is because this is still an evolving science but part of that is because people's behaviors are changing," Scarpino said.
So the long-term projections of a model that predicted Texas hospitals would be overrun by COVID-19 patients looks flawed in hindsight, but that's likely because the model was created before hospitals freed up bed space and before the state was under a stay-at-home order, both interventions that change the reality in Texas before the predicted outcome.
Many of the current models are more useful for seeing where the disease is spreading, but also answering some key questions about what steps, like limiting social gatherings or wearing masks, are working at slowing the spread.
"Are they working, how well are they working, and then as the curves start to come down, is there a procedure by which we can safely and effectively start to relax some of these measures without the cases shooting back up?" are some of the questions that models can help answer, Scarpino said.
Model accuracy is affected by the change in human behavior and the change in state and local regulations, he said.
"The rules are changing in real time," Scarpino said, which puts humans in an uncomfortable position as they think about the future.
"Uncertainty is really hard for our brains to deal with,” he said. “Our brains don't work well that way; it's really hard.”
In Victoria County, one new case of COVID-19 was confirmed as of Wednesday evening, officials said. In all, 146 county residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Of those, 110 people have recovered. Five residents have died.
Refugio County
One new Refugio County resident tested positive for COVID-19.
The county has one confirmed case of the virus among its residents, according to a county news release. The patient is a woman in her 60s and is currently isolating.
The patient contracted the virus through close contact with someone who had the virus, according to the news release.
County officials previously reported a confirmed case, but after an investigation, it was determined the patient lived outside the county, according to the news release. The patient was removed from the county’s confirmed case list.
Refugio County Memorial Hospital has conducted 53 tests and 52 have returned negative. Hospital officials conducted 44 antibody tests with 41 returned negative.
Matagorda County
A state-run mobile COVID-19 test site will be in Bay City on Thursday, Matagorda County officials announced.
The drive-thru sample collection site will be at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th St., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Health workers will collect samples from the back of patients’ noses to diagnose residents with COVID-19. Results are expected to be announced by May 15, local officials said. The tests are free.
Those who want to be tested must have an appointment and be pre-screened. Those seeking a test should call 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org.
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the county as of 12 p.m. Wednesday. Of the 64 total confirmed cases, 34 people have recovered and three people have died.
