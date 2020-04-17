No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria county as of 3 p.m. Friday, officials said at a press conference.
There are 89 known cases of the new disease in the county, but public health experts have cautioned that the total of laboratory confirmed cases in a community might not reflect the actual incidence of COVID-19 because of different testing capacities throughout the country.
Dr. John McNeill, Victoria's local health authority, said Friday the county had the ability to test enough residents to accurately measure for the disease. On April 7, officials had to suspend the county's drive-thru sample collection facility for COVID-19 testing because of a shortage of supplies. That testing site has not yet reopened, but McNeill said private providers could test enough people.
"If you’re sick and you have symptoms that may be COVID, we can get you tested," McNeill said.
Of the 89 known COVID-19 patients, 54 people have recovered as of Friday. There are 11 patients in local hospitals, including three people in the intensive care unit. Officials will provide another update with the latest case numbers at 5 p.m. Friday. That update will reflect the latest available numbers in the county.
This is a developing story. Please return to the VictoriaAdvocate.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.