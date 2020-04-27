A Victoria County resident has died of COVID-19, local officials said Monday.
The man was in his 60s and was hospitalized in Victoria before his death, Victoria’s local health authority Dr. John McNeill said.
"To respect and honor the family, no personal information will be released," McNeill said.
This is the third Victoria County resident to die of COVID-19.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the patient’s family," said Caitlin Weinheimer, Victoria County's chief of staff.
Officials also said six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the county’s total to 127 known cases. Of those, 77 patients have recovered, McNeill said.
There are 12 county residents in local hospitals with COVID-19, three of them in intensive care units, McNeill said.
This is a developing news story. Please visit VictoriaAdvocate.com for the latest information.
