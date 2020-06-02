The number of clients Meals on Wheels serves has doubled since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit’s director said Tuesday.
Because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that people age 65 and older could be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, older residents have spent more time at home, said director Dan Williams-Capone.
“And at first, even when they did venture out, the grocery stores were bare,” he said. “It’s been a challenge.”
Before the pandemic hit, about 150 to 175 meals were served to seniors each day, Williams-Capone said. Now, the nonprofit is serving more than 300.
Thankfully, Williams-Capone said, Meals on Wheels was allocated $25,000 of the 2019 Community Development Block Grant funds to help meet the increasing need, including $15,000 from funding the city received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The Victoria City Council on Tuesday approved an amendment to the city’s Community Development Block Grant 2019 annual action plan that allocated $246,500 of about $356,000 in additional CARES Act funds to local groups for the prevention, preparation and response to the coronavirus pandemic. The city had already allocated $10,000 of the 2019 CDBG funds to Meals on Wheels, but was able to add $15,000 from the CARES Act funding.
“This gives us security as we continue serving and our costs increase, and a security for our clients so they know they’ll get this meal,” Williams-Capone said.
The funds will also help the nonprofit serve people who don’t traditionally fit into the eligibility requirements for meals, Williams-Capone said. Federal funding of the nonprofit requires clients to meet a certain “impairment score,” he said, but this funding will allow meals to be served to seniors in need regardless of some parameters.
“It brings things to a whole new level,” he said.
Along with Meals on Wheels, other recipients of the funding include YMCA of the Golden Crescent, Perpetual Help Home and the Community Action Committee of Victoria. The city also plans to give $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club for a deep cleaning of the facility, and $175,000 to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent to help pay for the cost of expanding into its new building.
The city will allocate the remaining $109,000 of the CARES Act funding later on as it identifies needs.
Also on Tuesday, Mayor Rawley McCoy thanked Brittany Burgess, Victoria County’s epidemiologist, for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She has spent countless hours using her skills, dedication and leadership to protect public health in Victoria County,” McCoy said.
Burgess is leaving her role with the county later this month, said Ashley Strevel, the city’s communications director.
“It’s definitely going to be tough to replace her,” said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
