Two Victoria West High School students and a Vickers Elementary student have tested positive for COVID-19.
The two West students were on campus on Tuesday and Friday. The Vickers student was last on campus on Sept. 15. Additional information about the students will not be shared to maintain their privacy, according to a district news release.
Contact tracing has begun, and anyone who came in close contact with the students will need to remain off campus for at least 14 days.
The district has reported 23 cases since opening its doors on Sept. 8. Of those 23 cases, 18 are students.
Eight district campuses have no reported cases of COVID-19.
Matagorda County
Two additional Matagorda County residents who contracted COVID-19 have died, according to state data.
The two new deaths bring the county's COVID-19-related death toll to 44, according to state data.
In all, 1,039 county residents have been infected with the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, and an estimated 952 have recovered.
