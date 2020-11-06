Torres Elementary School will close its campus because of COVID-19, school officials said Friday.
Students will move to remote instruction starting Monday, for up to 14 days, and are planned to return to campus after Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30, according to a district news release.
The closure comes after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and was last on campus on Nov. 4, according to a district news release.
At least six other staff members came in close contact or displayed possible COVID symptoms and will have to be quarantined, said Sherri Hathaway, Victoria School district’s risk manager.
With a significant portion of staff members needing to quarantine, there are not enough substitute teachers to fill in, Hathaway said. It was decided to move students to remote instruction so those who need to quarantine can still teach their students from home.
The staff member is the only staffer who tested positive for the virus. A student tested positive in September.
The number of staff who are affected by the virus, either contracted or have come in close contact, has neared about 15% of its staff total, Hathaway said.
District officials consider closing a campus when about 15% of either staff or students are infected or potentially exposed to the coronavirus.
The recent infection and exposures at Torres caused the school to near that threshold.
“It’s really a staff situation again,” Hathaway said.
DeLeon Elementary School experienced a similar situation earlier this week. Several staffer members tested positive and others came in close contact, and the campus was closed to remote instruction for two weeks.
At DeLeon, four staffer members have tested positive. One DeLeon student tested positive in October.
“(Torres’) numbers look the same to what they did at DeLeon,” Hathaway said. “We feel (closure) is the best decision for the kids.”
