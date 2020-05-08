Three Victoria business owners will be sharing their experiences and lessons learned while coping with the COVID-19 pandemic in a virtual town hall meeting.
The town hall will be broadcast live at 5 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom for chamber members and on the Victoria Advocate's Facebook page. A recording will be available at VictoriaAdvocate.com. Co-moderators will be Jeff Lyon, Victoria Chamber of Commerce president, and Chris Cobler, Victoria Advocate editor and publisher.
Featured panelists are Paige Streiff of Ashley HomeStore; Eveline Bethune of Texian Books and Bethune & Sons; and Pat McDonald of Days Gone Bye!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.