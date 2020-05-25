Jackson Pogue, 12, acted out his favorite scene from “The Godfather” with his hair slicked back and a stuffed animal in hand.
“I took my sister’s stuffed animal and acted like it was a cat and started petting it and dressed up in black clothes and put gel in my hair,” Jackson said.
Jackson, a Trinity Episcopal School sixth-grader, and his peers created skits once a week as part of a bigger “Lights, Camera, Patriots,” video. The video showcased the students’ acting skills while giving them something to do, theater elective teacher Amber Fingers said.
Every week Fingers sent out prompts for the students to do based on their grade level. The videos would later be edited together for one cohesive video. Students did the skits on a volunteer basis, and at least one student from each grade level participated, Fingers said.
“It was really to give the kids a theater outlet,” she said. “We wanted to give them something exciting to do at home and see their friends.”
The students created six videos that were posted on YouTube for the community to watch, Fingers said.
All the prompts that were sent to students came with tutorials and demos, but the students had free creative range.
“When we’re in theater class, we worked on the same thing,” she said. “With social distancing, this was a way for us to work on a common goal, and when it was all done we got to see the magic.”
Jackson’s mother, Katrina Pogue, said it was a lot of fun to watch her son record his skits.
“We thought it was a great idea just to get the kids involved,” Pogue said. “A lot of them were bummed about not going back to school and this was a really great opp for them to have fun and see their friends.”
Pogue said the video did not replace social interaction a student would have at school, but it was a great way for students to see their peers.
“He had a good time with it and it gave him an opportunity to participate in something fun with the school and with his friends even though they can’t be with each other in person,” she said.
Jackson recorded his skits at home, but he would find chances to record on walks in the park like when he recorded a scene of him as Bigfoot.
“I thought it was really cool. I thought it wasn’t going to end up as good as it did,” he said. “I really liked it. It was really fun and it was really cool.”
Jackson said it is great seeing his peers again even if it is through a computer screen, and he learned a lot through the videos.
“I thought it was really fun to see the kids have fun during quadrant. It helps take our mind off all this going on,” he said. “I learned it’s good to have a little fun in your life during hard times.”
