U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud voted Friday in support of largest economic stimulus package in modern American history that allocates $2 trillion in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Donald Trump signed the relief bill into law Friday, just hours after the House approved it by voice vote and just days after the Senate unanimously passed it.
Cloud said in a statement Friday afternoon that he supported the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, because “it is critically important that we provide this much needed assistance to the American people as quickly as possible to act as a bridge to the other side of this crisis.”
“Our country is facing an unprecedented epidemic that threatens our public health and our economic security. While I have reservations about some of the provisions in the CARES Act and the enormous cost, I was on the House floor and answered yes to the voice vote,” Cloud said in the statement. “The government acted to effectively shut down our economy to fight the coronavirus.”
Among measures to help strengthen the economy and support U.S. taxpayers, the plan includes one-time payments to individuals, strengthened unemployment insurance, additional health care funding and grants to businesses to help deter layoffs.
