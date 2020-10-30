The University of Houston-Victoria will continue predominantly virtual classes this spring.
The university will offer most of its classes remotely and hold limited events on campus during the spring semester, according to a university news release. The continual remote instruction comes to help ensure safety of students, faculty and staff through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
UHV has offered remote instruction for years, but it transitioned to a more robust virtual learning campus in March because of the pandemic.
“It is important that UHV continues to provide a safe environment for our students and employees,” UHV President Bob Glenn said in the release. “At every step of the way, we have emphasized transparency with our students, employees and the public, and we plan to continue to keep those lines of communication open.”
Classes will be offered in hybrid, real-time online and traditional online modes during the spring semester, according to the news release. Hybrid classes are offered face to face and online during scheduled meeting times. Real-time online classes meet online at specific days and times. Traditional online courses are offered online but are not scheduled at specific times.
“We will continue to monitor the pandemic and make decisions that will enable our students to safely pursue a higher education,” said Chance Glenn, UHV provost and vice president for academic affairs, in the release.
UHV is in Phase 3 of its COVID-19 Phased Reopening Plan. In Phase 3, up to 30% of university employees may work on campus, and residence halls limit housing to one student in each single- and double-occupancy room and two students in suites to allow each person to have his own bedroom and bathroom, according to the release.
Events on campus are limited.
As the university looks ahead to the spring semester, UHV’s leadership team is optimistic that conditions will improve as time goes on, according to the release.
For more information about the measures UHV is taking with the COVID-19 pandemic, go to www.uhv.edu/covid-19.
