The University of Houston-Victoria formed a task force to plan how to reopen for the fall semester.
The university closed its campus for the spring and summer semesters and offered classes online.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is an ongoing situation, and UHV is carefully monitoring developments,” UHV President Bob Glenn said in a news release. “This task force will give us the ability to plan details of our eventual reopening and the positive things ahead while we continue to take action to protect our students, faculty and staff.”
The UHV task force is a part of the UH System task force, which is developing a general plan to reopen the system’s universities for the fall, according to the news release.
UHV’s task force is made up of university leaders from each of the three academic schools and the departments from residence life, the library, facilities services, campus safety, marketing and communications, faculty senate, staff council and the student government association.
