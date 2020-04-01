The University of Houston-Victoria and Victoria College campus closed to the public and students at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The closures follow Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to close schools for the remainder of the school year, which he announced Tuesday.
University of Houston-Victoria closed its campus for all except essential personnel until April 30, according to a news release issued shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
All employees able to work remotely have been instructed to do so, and the university has taken steps to help ensure employees have access to necessary technology and resources, UHV President Bob Glenn said in the release.
Essential services will continue operating including Housing and Dining Operations, Information Technology, Facilities Services, Mail Delivery, Financial Services, Admissions, Records and Financial Aid.
UHV University North and University Center will be locked and closed to the public, according to the release. The library inside University Commons also will be closed, but the first floor of the building will remain open to students who do not have access to Wi-Fi so that they can continue their online classes.
“I have every confidence that each faculty and staff member will continue to work in a way that supports the work of the university but in a manner that maximizes their health while minimizing contact with others,” Glenn said. “With the exception of functions that can only be performed on campus, all employees are expected to do their work remotely.”
Victoria school district will continue to teach using distant learning, district spokeswoman Shawna Currie said.
All district facilities including the track, playgrounds and basketball courts will be closed to the public because of Abbott’s Tuesday order.
Earlier Wednesday, the Victoria College issued its order requiring people to “minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household” and requiring all schools to “remain temporarily closed to in-person classroom attendance” through May 3.
Essential personnel will continue to work on campus.
“Many employees will be working remotely until Gov. Abbott’s order is lifted,” VC President David Hinds said. “Technology Services employees will be working on campus to ensure we are able to deliver online content to our students. Other essential services like security, maintenance and custodial staff will remain on campus.”
The college will continue to provide all its services online, Hinds said in video message Wednesday morning.
“This doesn’t mean you won’t continue your studies. It doesn't mean we won't be delivering services,” Hinds said. “We are prepared for this, and we will deliver your content and services online and be here for you when you need us.”
Hinds said online classes will be offered through the end of the spring semester, and campus officials are available for students’ needs.
“We’re going to make it through this together,” he said.
A majority of classes can be completed online, but hands-on courses like welding require hands-on training.
Face-to-face labs and hands-on classes will be suspended, and professors will work directly with their students to complete those hours when it is safe to meet in person, college spokesman Darin Kazmir said.
“The plan is to help them complete their programs as quickly as possible,” Kazmir said.
