As the number of COVID-19 cases increases nationwide, the country's manufacturers of ventilators are struggling to keep up with the demand of the machines.
“Given the way these numbers are escalating, I’m not certain there will be enough,” said UHV Vice President and Provost Chance Glenn, who is working to make sure the university plays a role in the effort to supply life-saving equipment to doctors and patients.
Last weekend, Glenn spent his Saturday in the university’s library using one of its 3D printers to make a part for a prototype ventilator that could provide life-saving aid to a patient with COVID-19.
He sent the part to Corey Mack, a former student of Glenn's at Rochester Institute of Technology. Mack is using his connections at institutions across the country to help print parts of his design for a prototype ventilator, which are among the few things that can help treat patients suffering severe symptoms of COVID-19.
The machines typically cost upward of $10,000, but Mack's design would cost only about $200 in materials.
The design was one Mack submitted to a competitive "hack-a-vent" challenge sponsored by the Department of Defense. The competition's objective was to create a prototype for a sub-$300 ventilator by March 25.
He hasn't heard back about the result of the competition yet, but Mack decided to get started working toward creating and getting FDA approval for his design.
Mack plans to have a prototype finished by this weekend and will begin testing it soon afterward.
He said his machine isn’t meant to replace a hospital-grade ventilator, but it is meant as a temporary solution to help patients in dire need.
This is Mack’s first venture into the bio-mechanics sphere.
“I don’t even necessarily like that sector,” said Mack, who runs an augmented reality company in Los Angeles. “I don’t necessarily like profiting off people who are suffering.”
Nevertheless, he said he felt compelled to try to do something because of the seriousness of the situation.
“People need to drop everything and take this seriously or people you know will die,” Mack said.
