The University of Houston-Victoria will reopen its campus for the fall semester.
The university closed its campus for the spring and summer semesters and offered classes online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UHV officials on Monday said they have formed a task force to plan reopening details that will include how students will return to on-campus classes.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is an ongoing situation, and UHV is carefully monitoring developments,” UHV President Bob Glenn said in a news release. “This task force will give us the ability to plan details of our eventual reopening and the positive things ahead while we continue to take action to protect our students, faculty and staff.”
The UHV task force is a part of the UH System task force, which is developing a general plan to reopen the system’s universities for the fall, according to the news release. Glenn is serving as a co-chair for the system task force.
UHV’s task force is made up of 13 university leaders from each of the three academic schools and the departments from residence life, the library, facilities services, campus safety, marketing and communications, faculty senate, staff council and the student government association.
There is no official timeline for fall semester plans to be announced, university spokeswoman Lauren Emerson said. It’s going to depend on how the virus spreads and if things get better.
“We’re hoping to be open to the public for the fall,” Emerson said.
Other universities across the state also announced plans to reopen their campuses in the fall semester, according to the Texas Tribune.
Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp announced they will reopen their campuses next school year and be ready to play sports. Texas Tech University officials stated it plans to resume on-campus classes in the fall along with playing sports, according to the Tribune.
Baylor University and Texas Woman's University also announced on-campus classes will resume in the fall, according to university news releases.
UHV student body president Christopher McDonald said he would like to see a hybrid model classroom in the fall.
Students and faculty should be able to participate in classes in a way that makes them feel safe, he said. Those who are vulnerable should be able to work and learn from home, and those who are not should have the opportunity to interact with their peers and teachers.
“It needs to be adaptable more than anything based on the professor and the students,” McDonald said.
