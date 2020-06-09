The University of Houston-Victoria will open its doors in the fall, university president Bob Glenn said Tuesday.
Glenn discussed the university’s tentative plans for reopening during a Victoria Economic Development Corporation partnership meeting. An official announcement will be made soon.
“We expect we’ll be fully open in the fall,” Glenn said.
The university moved to a distance learning model in March in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will reopen in phases.
The first phase will start Monday with 15% of staff returning to their campus offices. On Aug. 1, 30% of the employees will return.
“By the time we open in the fall we’ll have about 60% of our staff in their offices,” Glenn said.
The remaining 40% will continue to work from home, he said.
Face-to-face classes will be available to students in the fall.
“Every class that is face to face will simultaneously broadcast so students can have a choice,” Glenn said.
Students may choose to attend in-person, or watch the lecture-style class through the broadcast at home. Students also may enroll in online courses or a hybrid of both, Glenn said.
University West Building, which was damaged during a fire in April, will reopen in August, Glenn said. The fire was a setback for the university because a majority of its classes and offices are located at West.
Smith Hall, a new housing building, will open in the fall, as well, Glenn said. The hall can house 280 students, without COVID-19 fall requirements.
Housing will look different in light of COVID-19 when students return to campus. Because of health concerns, all rooms will be private instead of double occupancy. The new hall capacity will allow UHV to even out the loss of double occupancy, Glenn said.
The number of students in residence halls will be about the same as last year, but local students may find it difficult to get into the on-campus housing with priority going to out-of-town students, Glenn said. UHV had projected growth in residence hall numbers with the opening of Smith Hall on campus.
UHV officials also are reviewing allowing students back on campus after Thanksgiving break during the height of flu season.
“We may make a decision, pending circumstances, to let students go home at Thanksgiving and not come back,” he said.
Typically after Thanksgiving there is a week or two left for finals, but university officials may have students finish their semester from home after the break.
“We’re in good shape,” he said.
