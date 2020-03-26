The University of Houston-Victoria is postponing its May 16 spring commencement ceremonies.
“Commencement is too important to be canceled, but we do need to postpone our ceremonies to ensure that our students and their families are safe,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “Commencement is an incredible accomplishment to be celebrated, and we will immediately begin planning a ceremony for UHV’s spring graduates as soon as health conditions and guidelines allow.”
The ceremonies will be rescheduled for the summer or fall once local, state and federal restrictions are lifted, Glenn said. An announcement will be made as soon as a new date is determined.
Updates will be posted at uhv.edu/graduation/attending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.